Watch: Mark Stoops Talks Kentucky's Depth Chart; Previews Miami (OH)

It's officially game week for Kentucky, as head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday, previewing the Wildcats' game against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 3 in Lexington.

"Really looking forward to get started here, week one. It's been a long offseason as you know. We started this year just a few days early and it's always a long camp... anxious to get started. Really looking forward to the challenge and playing Miami," Stoops said.

Along with the press conference came the release of Kentucky's first official depth chart, which came with a couple of noticeable omissions. Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr and outside linebacker Jordan Wright were not listed and will not be available to play on Saturday.

"I just have to say that these players have some rights as well. And I have to be very conscientious of that. I expect a few of them to have multiple game suspensions, but I don't know. I really don't know. I'll address it next week. Expect maybe one of them will be back next. We'll see how that goes," Stoops said.

The entire press conference can be watched above.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.