Watch: Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello Meets With the Media Ahead of Miami (OH)

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke with the media following UK's practice on Tuesday evening, discussing the running back room, helping freshmen adjust and more. 

Scangarello is entering his first regular season as Kentucky OC, replacing Liam Coen, who left after just one season in Lexington to return to Los Angeles, becoming the offensive coordinator for the Rams. 

Kentucky opens its season against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3 at home at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST and can be viewed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. 

Scangarello's media scrum can be viewed above. 

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

Football

By Wildcats Today Staff
Football

Kentucky Football Names Captains for 2022 Season

By Wildcats Today Staff
Football

Former Kentucky Star Released by Dolphins

By Wildcats Today Staff
Football

Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Miami (OH)

By Wildcats Today Staff
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops Talks Kentucky's Depth Chart; Previews Miami (OH)

By Wildcats Today Staff
Football

Five Freshmen to Start for Kentucky Against Miami (Ohio)

By Hunter Shelton
Football

Kavosiey Smoke Tabbed as Kentucky's Starting Running Back to Begin 2022 Season

By Hunter Shelton
Football

Chris Rodriguez Not on Kentucky's Depth Chart; Stoops Unable to Provide Suspension Length

By Hunter Shelton