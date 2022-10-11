Skip to main content

Watch: Offensive Line Coach Zach Yenser Talks O-Line Struggles Ahead of Mississippi State

Kentucky offensive line coach Zach Yenser spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the No. 22 Wildcats' upcoming game against No. 16 Mississippi State. 

Yenser spoke on what went wrong in the loss to South Carolina, playing without starting right tackle Jeremy Flax, how freshman tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin has progressed this season and more. 

The entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

