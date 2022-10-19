Watch: Rich Scangarello Looks Back at First Half of Season During Bye Week
Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke to the media following practice on Tuesday, as the Wildcats look to get healthy during their bye week before heading down to Knoxville to take on No. 3 Tennessee.
The OC reflected on the first half of the season, how he feels about the tempo of the offense, beginning to look ahead to Tennessee and more.
Scangarello's entire media scrum can be viewed above.
Top Stories From the 27-17 Win Over Mississippi State
Kentucky Outlasts Mississippi State in Gritty 27-17 Win
Will Levis Overcomes Injury, Delivers "Controlled Aggression" in Victory
Kentucky Responded to Mark Stoops' Challenge in the Win
Read More
Three Takeaways From the 27-17 Victory
Kentucky Football News
The Wildcats Moved Up Three Spots to No. 19 in the Latest AP Poll
Wan'Dale Robinson Scored his First Touchdown in the NFL for the New York Giants
DeAndre Square Has Been Named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week
Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.
Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.