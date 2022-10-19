Skip to main content

Watch: Rich Scangarello Looks Back at First Half of Season During Bye Week

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke to the media following practice on Tuesday, as the Wildcats look to get healthy during their bye week before heading down to Knoxville to take on No. 3 Tennessee. 

The OC reflected on the first half of the season, how he feels about the tempo of the offense, beginning to look ahead to Tennessee and more. 

Scangarello's entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

Top Stories From the 27-17 Win Over Mississippi State

Kentucky Outlasts Mississippi State in Gritty 27-17 Win

Will Levis Overcomes Injury, Delivers "Controlled Aggression" in Victory

Kentucky Responded to Mark Stoops' Challenge in the Win

Three Takeaways From the 27-17 Victory

Kentucky Football News

The Wildcats Moved Up Three Spots to No. 19 in the Latest AP Poll

Wan'Dale Robinson Scored his First Touchdown in the NFL for the New York Giants

DeAndre Square Has Been Named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

