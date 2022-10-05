Skip to main content

Watch: Rich Scangarello Reflects on Ole Miss Loss, Looks Ahead to South Carolina

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke to the media on Tuesday following practice, as the Wildcats look to rebound from their first loss of the year last Saturday in Oxford. 

Scangarello reflected on what went right and wrong against the Rebels, the struggles of the offensive line, what he sees in South Carolina's defense and more. 

The entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

Kentucky Football News

UK's Week Six Depth Chart Features No Changes

The Wildcats are "Banged Up" Entering the South Carolina Matchup

Barion Brown Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week For Second Time

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State will kickoff at 7:30 p.m EST next weekend

Mark Stoops was thrilled with his team's fight in the loss at Ole Miss

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

