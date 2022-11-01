Skip to main content

Watch: Rich Scangarello Reflects On Tennessee Loss, Looks Ahead to Missouri Matchup

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke to the media following practice on Tuesday, ahead of the Wildcats' upcoming road trip to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers. 

Scangarello reflected on the poor offensive showing against Tennessee, how he felt about the matchup before and afterwards, what he sees out of Missouri's defense and more. 

The entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky and Vanderbilt to Kick at Noon Next Weekend

DeAndre Square is 'Doubtful' to Play Against Missouri

The Wildcats are Slight Betting Favorites Over Mizzou

The Loss to Tennessee Took UK Out of the AP Poll Rankings

