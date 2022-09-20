Watch: Rich Scangarello Reflects on Youngstown Win, Looks Ahead to Northern Illinois

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke to the media following practice on Tuesday evening, reflecting on the No. 8 Wildcats' win over Youngstown State, how the offense can improve and more.

Reflecting on the week of practice before taking on the Penguins, Scangarello wasn't prepared to be disappointed:

"I thought we had a really good week of practice and I thought we were ready to play up to our standard, regardless of our opponent," Scangarello said. "And then we just didn't meet those expectations. It was a step back, not forward. When you watch that happen, it gets a little upsetting."

Scangarello also spoke on the improvements he's looking for out of quarterback Will Levis, the wide receivers on the blocking front and much more.

The entire media scrum can be viewed above.

