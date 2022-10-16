Skip to main content

Watch: Rich Scangarello Talks Rodriguez, Levis and More After Kentucky's Win Over Mississippi State

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke to the media following the Wildcats 27-17 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night. 

The OC talked Chris Rodriguez's performance, the heart of QB Will Levis, how the offensive line played, taking on Mississippi State's defense and more. 

Kentucky managed 478 yards of offense against the Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Scangarello's entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

For more on the Cats' big win over the Bulldogs, click here. 

