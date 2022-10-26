Skip to main content

Watch: Rich Scangarello Talks Tennessee's Defense, Road Environment and More

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke to the media on Tuesday following practice, as the No. 19 Wildcats look to hand No. 3 Tennessee its first loss of the 2022 season. 

Scangarello talked the Volunteers' defense, what impresses him about UT quarterback Hendon Hooker, the opportunity that awaits the Wildcats this weekend and more. 

The entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

