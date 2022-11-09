Watch: Scangarello, Key, Kattus Speak to Media Ahead of Vanderbilt

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, freshman wide receiver Dane Key and freshman tight end Josh Kattus all spoke to the media on Tuesday, ahead of the No. 24 Wildcats' matchup against Vanderbilt.

Scangarello touched on what he saw in the win over Mizzou, offensive line issues and more.

Key spoke on how it felt to get back in the end zone last Saturday and his growth over the course of the season. Kattus spoke to the media for the first time this season, discussing his play this year and his enjoyment for blocking.

The media scrum with Scangarello can be viewed above, while Key and Kattus' scrums can be seen below:

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky will be without punter Colin Goodfellow for the rest of the season. For more on the injury and others ahead of the Cats' matchup against Vanderbilt, click here.

Linebacker DeAndre Square has returned to the depth chart after not playing against Mizzou.

The Wildcats will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST next weekend against Georgia

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.