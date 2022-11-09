Skip to main content

Watch: Scangarello, Key, Kattus Speak to Media Ahead of Vanderbilt

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, freshman wide receiver Dane Key and freshman tight end Josh Kattus all spoke to the media on Tuesday, ahead of the No. 24 Wildcats' matchup against Vanderbilt. 

Scangarello touched on what he saw in the win over Mizzou, offensive line issues and more. 

Key spoke on how it felt to get back in the end zone last Saturday and his growth over the course of the season. Kattus spoke to the media for the first time this season, discussing his play this year and his enjoyment for blocking. 

The media scrum with Scangarello can be viewed above, while Key and Kattus' scrums can be seen below: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky will be without punter Colin Goodfellow for the rest of the season. For more on the injury and others ahead of the Cats' matchup against Vanderbilt, click here.

Linebacker DeAndre Square has returned to the depth chart after not playing against Mizzou.

The Wildcats will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST next weekend against Georgia

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

Scang pre Vandy
Football

Watch: Scangarello, Key, Kattus Speak to Media Ahead of Vanderbilt

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19201655_168390308_lowres
Football

Vandy QB AJ Swann Will Not Play Against Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19364550_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Ranked No. 24 in Latest College Football Playoff Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19325030_168390308_lowres
Football

Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Vanderbilt

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19380450_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

John Calipari Faced With Good Problems Following Howard Drubbing

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19364543_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Khalifa Keith, 3-Star Running Back Decommits From Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19381390_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Cason Wallace Exceeds Expectations in Win Over Howard

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19381710_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Game Notes: Kentucky 95, Howard 63

By Wildcats Today Staff