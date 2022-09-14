Watch: Vince Marrow Talks Growing up in Youngstown, The Legend of Mark Stoops and More

Following practice on Tuesday, Kentucky tight ends coach Vince Marrow spoke to the media, detailing UK's upcoming game against Youngstown State, what life was like growing up with Mark Stoops in Youngstown, Ohio and more.

"A lot of tradition comes from Youngstown, we got a lot of respect for that program, I watched it grow up," Marrow said.

Like Stoops, Marrow comes from the hard-working town of Youngstown, and has also been in if for the long haul during their time spent together in Lexington. Aside from Stoops himself, no one has seen the progression of the program more than Marrow.

"It was hard when he first came here in 2013, losing to Western Kentucky...like 'wow, we gotta really go to work, we gotta really recruit, change this roster over.' Watching him go through the early pains of losing games and then starting to win, knowing him since I was 10 years old, knowing his parents, God rest his dad, he was my high school coach," Marrow said.

