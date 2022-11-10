Watch: White, Lovett, Rogers Speak to Media Ahead of Vanderbilt

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White, defensive back Jordan Lovett and defensive lineman Justin Rogers all spoke to the media on Wednesday, ahead of the No. 24 Wildcats matchup against Vanderbilt.

White spoke on taking on the Commodores, who'll have a backup quarterback, what he's seen out of Vandy's offense and more.

Lovett, a redshirt freshman, touched on his season-long progression following the injury to Jalen Geiger, propelling Lovett into a starting safety role.

Rogers also spoke on his progression as well as the team's this season, as well as what it's like playing alongside freshman defensive tackle Deone Walker.

The media scrum with White can be seen above. Lovett and Rogers' can be found below:

Kentucky Football News

Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is blocking his way into playing time this season.

Rich Scangarello can relate to Vandy's SEC struggles

Kentucky will be without punter Colin Goodfellow for the rest of the season. For more on the injury and others ahead of the Cats' matchup against Vanderbilt, click here.

Linebacker DeAndre Square has returned to the depth chart after not playing against Mizzou.

The Wildcats will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST next weekend against Georgia.

