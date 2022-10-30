Watch: White, Scangarello Speak After Kentucky's 44-6 Loss at Tennessee

Kentucky coordinators Rich Scangarello and Brad White each spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 44-6 loss at No. 3 Tennessee.

Scangarello talked what went wrong with the offense, how Will Levis played at quarterback and more.

White spoke about the character of his defense, how the team responds down the stretch of the 2022 season, DeAndre Square's leadership on the sidelines and more.

The press conference with White can be viewed above, while Scangarello's can be viewed below:

For quick takeaways from the loss to the Volunteers, click here.

Kentucky will return next Saturday for its final road game of the season in Columbia against the Missouri Tigers. Kickoff from Faurot Field is set for noon EST, 11 a.m. local time. The game will air on the SEC Network.

