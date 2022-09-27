Watch: Wide Receivers Coach Scott Woodward Speaks to the Media Ahead of Ole Miss

Kentucky wide receivers coach Scott Woodward spoke to the media on Tuesday following practice.

Woodward talked Tayvion Robinson, grading his wide receivers, improving on the blocking front and more.

The entire media scrum can be viewed above.

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky released its week five depth chart on Monday, welcoming back Chris Rodriguez Jr

Outside linebacker J.J. Weaver is not expected to play this weekend against Ole Miss

SEC Nation will be in Oxford for the upcoming matchup between the No. 7 Wildcats and No. 14 Rebels

Kentucky vs. South Carolina will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 8

Barion Brown has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

