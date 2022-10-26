Skip to main content

Watch: Will Levis Reflects on Bye Week, Looks Ahead to Tennessee

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media following the No. 19 Wildcats' Tuesday practice ahead of its matchup against No. 3 Tennessee this Saturday in Knoxville.

Levis reflected on the bye week, his health, what he sees out of Tennessee's defense, his relationship with Vols QB Hendon Hooker and more.

The entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

Kentucky-Missouri to Kickoff at Noon Next Weekend in Columbia

Injury Update: Wildcats Getting Healthy Ahead of Tennessee

Depth Chart Update: Still No Jacquez Jones

