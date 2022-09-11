Skip to main content

Watch: Will Levis Speaks Following Kentucky's Win Over Florida

The Kentucky QB credits his defense for a hard-fought win on Saturday

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis propelled his team to a 26-16 win over No. 12 Florida in Gainesville on Saturday night. 

"Yeah, it was awesome," Levis said on the win. "It was the number one goal. A lot happened, we could have done a lot of things better, but just celebrate a great win."

Levis threw for 202 yards and a touchdown against the Gators in front of a heap of NFL scouts representing over 20 teams. 

"The only really thing that I took from the media this week was people calling us soft which none of us really can take or believe in. So just one thing that I definitely did hear about it, use it as motivation but all that other stuff." 

The entire press conference can be seen above: 

