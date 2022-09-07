Skip to main content

Watch: Will Levis Speaks to the Media on Tuesday Ahead of Florida

Kentucky's QB isn't overthinking the upcoming matchup against the Gators

Following practice on Tuesday, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media as he prepares to lead the Wildcats down to The Swamp to take on the No. 12 Florida Gators. 

Levis is coming off of a 303-yard, three-touchdown performance against Miami (OH) to begin his senior season in Lexington. Despite the numbers looking great in the boxscore, the QB wasn't too impressed. 

“I’ve never felt so disappointed in a 300-yard touchdown performance in my life," Levis said post-game on Saturday. "I feel like from a decision-making standpoint it was really good but there were some accuracy issues here and there. Coach brought me over at halftime and kind of just told me to make plays and to trust your weapons and let it go and once he said it to me, it helped me settle down a little bit, but the interception was completely on me. He was wide open, and I just missed him.”

The full media scrum from Tuesday can be seen above: 

