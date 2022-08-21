Watch: Will Levis Speaks on Progression of Offense, Backup QB Battle, and more

Will Levis' stock has jumped through the roof in the lead-up to his second season in Lexington. Talks of first-round NFL draft picks, record-setting seasons and trips to New York City for the Heisman Trophy have hovered over the head of the Penn State transfer.

Through it all, he continues to not listen to the noise and solely focus on leading Kentucky:

"I don't care, it doesn't mean anything, I don't look at that stuff. None of that has ever mattered," Levis said in response to being mentioned as a preseason Heisman candidate.

The star quarterback spoke on the progression of the offense from the first day of preseason camp, who the backup quarterback will be behind him, the depth at the skill positions surrounding him and more with the media following Kentucky's second scrimmage of the season on Saturday.

