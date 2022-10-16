Watch: Will Levis Talks Injury and Win Over Mississippi State

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media following his team's 27-17 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night in Lexington.

Levis finished the game with 17 completions for 230 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

He went down with an injury in the third quarter against the Bulldogs after taking a hit that caused him to leave the game. After getting examined and X-rayed, Levis was cleared to return, coming back into the game to a roar of applause from Big Blue Nation.

Levis spoke about the injury, how he's feeling after the game, what he saw on multiple big plays throughout the night, looking ahead to playing Tennessee and more.

His entire media scrum can be viewed above.

