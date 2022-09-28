Watch: Will Levis Talks the Return of Chris Rodriguez, His Improvement This Season and More

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media following practice on Tuesday, just five days away from his Wildcats taking on the Ole Miss Rebels this Saturday in Oxford.

The second-year starter talked welcoming back running back Chris Rodriguez to the field, what the RB brings as a pass-catcher and blocker, how he feels he's played so far this season and more.

Levis' entire media scrum can be viewed above.

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky released its week five depth chart on Monday, welcoming back Chris Rodriguez Jr

Outside linebacker J.J. Weaver is not expected to play this weekend against Ole Miss

SEC Nation will be in Oxford for the upcoming matchup between the No. 7 Wildcats and No. 14 Rebels

Kentucky vs. South Carolina will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 8

Barion Brown has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

