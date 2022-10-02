Skip to main content

Wildcats Drop Five Spots to No. 13 in Latest Coaches Poll

Kentucky fell following its 22-19 loss in Oxford to Ole Miss

Kentucky has dropped five spots to No. 13 in the latest USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after losing 22-19 to Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford. 

The Wildcats are now the fifth-highest ranked team in the SEC in the new poll: 

1. Alabama 

2. Georgia 

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

13. Kentucky 

23. Mississippi State

25. Arkansas

The Rebels moved up two spots after the win. The entire poll can be found below: 

Screen Shot 2022-10-02 at 1.12.58 PM

The new AP Top-25 Poll will be released at 2 p.m. EST.

