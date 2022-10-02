Wildcats Drop Five Spots to No. 13 in Latest Coaches Poll

Kentucky has dropped five spots to No. 13 in the latest USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after losing 22-19 to Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford.

The Wildcats are now the fifth-highest ranked team in the SEC in the new poll:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

13. Kentucky

23. Mississippi State

25. Arkansas

The Rebels moved up two spots after the win. The entire poll can be found below:

The new AP Top-25 Poll will be released at 2 p.m. EST.

