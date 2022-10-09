Skip to main content

Wildcats Fall to No. 22 in Latest Coaches Poll After Loss to South Carolina

The Cats are tumbling down the coaches poll after two consecutive losses

Kentucky fell nine spots to No. 22 in the latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll following its 24-14 loss to South Carolina on Saturday night. 

The Wildcats remain one of six Southeastern Conference teams still ranked after week six:

1. Alabama 

2. Georgia

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss 

17. Mississippi State 

22. Kentucky

Kentucky will look to snap its losing streak at home on Oct. 15 against the now-No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network. 

Watch Mark Stoops' reaction to the loss here.

Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello Also Spoke on the defeat

Kentucky's Offense Broke Down Around Kaiya Sheron

