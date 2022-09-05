Wildcats Freshman Barion Brown Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Barion Brown opened the second half of Kentucky's season-opener against Miami (OH) with some electricity as he housed the opening kick from 100-yards out. That play earned Brown SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Below is a full press release from the University on this.

"Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after racing for a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in his collegiate debut, the league announced Monday."

"Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and return specialist from Nashville, took the opening kick of the second half back 100 yards for a touchdown. It was the first Kentucky kick return for a score since Derrick Locke went to the house vs. Louisville (100 yards) in September 2009 and just the seventh time a UK player has gone for 100 yards."

"On the play, Brown took the kick, sliced to his left, found open space and then outran everyone down the visiting sideline. It was just the 19th time in program history that a UK player has scored on a kickoff return, including 15 different Wildcats. He is the first freshman at UK to do so since Kio Sanford in 1994."

"It was a key play in the game as Kentucky led only 13-10 coming out of halftime. Following Brown’s TD, the Wildcats led comfortably the remainder of the evening."

"He also caught three passes for 45 yards, including a 38-yard run and catch."

"Kentucky opens 2022 conference play on Saturday, Sept. 10 on the road against Florida. Game time is 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN."

