Wildcats in the NFL: Paschal Placed on PUP List, Mosely Released

It's not been the best NFL preseason for former Wildcats, and the past 24 hours brought more bad news surrounding a pair of rookies.

Paschal placed on PUP list

Josh Paschal has been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list by the Detroit Lions following sports hernia surgery that the defensive end had back in the spring.

The Lions selected the beloved former Wildcat in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 46th overall pick. The injury has been a nagging one for Paschal, who now won't make his NFL Debut until at least Week 5.

Mosely released by Dallas

As for former Kentucky cornerback Quandre Mosely, it's unclear if or when his NFL debut will come, as he was waived by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.

Despite seeing action in both of Dallas' games this preseason, the undrafted rookie couldn't do enough to make it onto a roster with an already packed defensive back room.

Mosley joins running back A.J. Rose (Rams) and DB's Chris Westry (Panthers) and Lonnie Johnson Jr (Chiefs) as Wildcats who have been waived this preseason, though Johnson has since found a new home with the Tennessee Titans.

The next big wave of preseason cuts will come Tuesday, Sept. 30, when rosters are dropped from 80 to 53 players.