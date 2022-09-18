Wildcats Move Up One Spot to No. 9 in Latest Coaches Poll

Kentucky made a one-spot jump in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, landing at No. 9.

The Wildcats are one of eight Southeastern Conference teams ranked after week three:

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

9.Kentucky

10. Arkansas

12. Tennessee

13. Ole Miss

20. Texas A&M

22. Florida

Kentucky is set to take on Ole Miss on Oct. 1. Both the Cats and Rebels should enter the matchup undefeated and could possibly be a top-10 showdown in Oxford.

The entire poll can be found here.

Look back at how Kentucky beatdown Youngstown State 31-0 on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field here. It's the first time the Wildcats have held an opponent scoreless since 2009.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.