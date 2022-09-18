Skip to main content

Wildcats Move Up One Spot to No. 9 in Latest Coaches Poll

The Cats make a small move in this week's coaches poll

Kentucky made a one-spot jump in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, landing at No. 9. 

The Wildcats are one of eight Southeastern Conference teams ranked after week three: 

1. Georgia 

2. Alabama

9.Kentucky 

10. Arkansas

12. Tennessee

13. Ole Miss

20. Texas A&M

22. Florida 

Kentucky is set to take on Ole Miss on Oct. 1. Both the Cats and Rebels should enter the matchup undefeated and could possibly be a top-10 showdown in Oxford. 

Look back at how Kentucky beatdown Youngstown State 31-0 on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field here. It's the first time the Wildcats have held an opponent scoreless since 2009. 

