Will Kentucky cover the +17.5-point spread against Ole Miss?
The Kentucky Wildcats are hitting the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels this Saturday and this will be a challenging game for Mark Stoop's team. Kentucky has gained some confidence after the ugly loss to South Carolina by keeping it close with Georgia and blowing out Ohio. The question is, are the Wildcats ready for a top ten road game?
The answer to that question can't be answered until Saturday, but it feels like the only chance Kentucky has to win this game is if they use the same blueprint as the Georgia game. Make this football game really ugly. Run the ball, have long sustained drives, and play really good defense. This is the recipe for the Wildcats to have a chance. If Kentucky can do this, they will keep this football game close and cover the +17.5-point line.
The way this game gets out of control quick for the Wildcats is if they let this elite Ole Miss offense get out to a quick 14-0 lead. The way Kentucky plays offense, there aren't a ton of explosive plays, so this means the Wildcats need to have a lead or keep it within striking distance all game long. If the Wildcats get down two touchdowns at any point in this football game, it's hard to believe they will find a way to beat a top ten team on the road.
Kentucky does play a style of football that could make it doable to cover the large spread in this football game. While Kentucky will lose this game, they have a great shot to cover.