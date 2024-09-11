Will Kentucky football cover the spread against Georgia?
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to host the Georgia Bulldogs in a game that many expect to be a blowout. Georgia shouldn't have an issue winning this football game, but could they have a problem covering the -24-point spread?
Kentucky's all-time record against Georgia is 12-63-2, and the Wildcats haven't beaten the Bulldogs since 2009. While this is the case, Kentucky has kept the games close recently when they are played in Lexington. In Georgia's last three trips to Lexington, they have won by scores of 16-6, 14-3, and 34-17.
It feels like while Georgia is going to win this football game, and it likely won't ever be in question, there is a world where Mark Stoops's Wildcats find a way to cover the spread.
Last week, in the ugly loss to South Carolina, Kentucky's offensive line was not able to protect Brock Vandagriff. If this is the case on Saturday against Georgia's elite front, it will be hard for the Wildcats to get anything going on offense.
To cover a big line as an underdog, a team either has to have an offense that can put up a lot of points or a defense that can get stops. Kentucky's defense is excellent, and they should be able to get some stops. This means if Kentucky's offense is able to put up any kind of points on the board they can cover in this football game. If history repeats itself, Kentucky could find a way to cover in front of Big Blue Nation against #1 Georgia.