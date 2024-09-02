Will Kentucky football cover the spread against South Carolina?
The Kentucky Wildcats got off to a weird start to the season as they took down Southern Miss in week one 31-0 but barely played five minutes of the second half due to the weather. Aside from the weirdness of this football game, the Wildcats got the win and are now preparing for a much tougher test against South Carolina.
The Gamecocks played a close game with Old Dominion in week one, only winning this game 23-19. They ran the football 56 times and only threw it 23 so they will be looking to move the ball on the ground.
Despite playing close with ODU, this South Carolina team can be dangerous if they have a good offensive day, so the Kentucky Wildcats need to be ready.
The line for this game currently sits at -10 for the Kentucky Wildcats at home. Some might think this is a big line, but knowing how good Kentucky's defense is, especially against the run, it will be hard for South Carolina to score a lot of points.
If Kentucky's receivers are able to continue getting open and Brock Vandagriff gets them the football, the Wildcats are going to cover this line.
If South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is able to run around and pick up first downs with his legs that could lead to this game being close. Kentucky could make a massive statement if they cover against South Carolina, knowing the Georgia Bulldogs will be in town the following week. Big Blue Nation will learn a lot more about this football team against South Carolina.