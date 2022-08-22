Skip to main content

Will Levis Named to Manning Award Watch List

Will Levis is still earning preseason recognition, in what's become the most hyped-up season for a Kentucky quarterback in recent memory. 

Levis was named to the 2022 Manning Award Watch List on Monday, which honors the accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. The award is sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. 

Amongst NFL mock drafts including the Penn State transfer as a first-round pick and All-SEC selections, the senior has racked up his fair share of watch list mentions:

  • Manning Award 
  • College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Year Trophy 
  • Davey O'Brien Award
  • Maxwell Award
  • Walter Camp Player of the Year
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The hype surrounding Levis' second season in the Bluegrass is only growing, as the Wildcats pursue a third 10-win season in the last five years under head coach Mark Stoops. Despite the loss of some key pieces to the 2021 roster, Kentucky has reloaded with plenty of impact transfers and a freshman class that Stoops has labeled as "the best he's ever had." 

Levis, of course, is the centerpiece surrounding Kentucky and new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello's offense and will make or break the Wildcats as they seek to finally dethrone Georgia from atop the SEC East. 

Kentucky opens its season in just 12 days, hosting Miami (Ohio) at Kroger Field on Sept. 3. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST. 

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_17438482_168390308_lowres
Football

Will Levis Named to Manning Award Watch List

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17467265_168390308_lowres
Football

Preseason Bowl Projections Predict Mixed Bag for Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_16881004_168390308_lowres
Football

Jordan Wright Reportedly to be Suspended for Season-Opener

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_16700120_168390308_lowres
Football

Former UK Running Back A.J. Rose Waived by Los Angeles Rams

By Hunter Shelton
44CC5F6B-2097-470F-9955-39ECF067F05F
Football

Kentucky Commits Shine in High School Football Opening Weekend

By Hunter Shelton
fb___octavious_oxendine_practice_8-20-22 (720p)
Football

Watch: Octavious Oxendine Talks Weight Loss, Improvement in Speed, Agility and more

By Wildcats Today Staff
fb__will_levis_post_practice_media_8-20-22 (720p)
Football

Watch: Will Levis Speaks on Progression of Offense, Backup QB Battle, and more

By Wildcats Today Staff
fb__coach_stoops_post_practice_media_8-20-22 (1080p)
Football

Watch: Head Coach Mark Stoops Talks Kentucky's Second Scrimmage, Consistency, and more

By Hunter Shelton