Kentucky will have two very important visitors in town this weekend
Big Blue Madness is around the corner, a time where Kentucky hosts a slew of visitors. That's not stopping the visits from continuing leading up to the event. This weekend, the Wildcats will be hosting pair of top recruits in the class of 2025, Chris Cenac Jr. and Mikel Brown Jr.
With Cenac Jr., he has already visited a number of his top schools. Those include Houston (Aug. 30), Tennessee (Sept. 13), Auburn (Sept. 20), and is now visiting Lexington to check out campus. The top 10 forward also has another visit to LSU scheduled for November 8, a team that seems to be among his top schools at the moment. Brown Jr. has already visited three of his top 8 schools. Alabama (Jan. 15), Ole Miss (Jan. 30), UCF (Feb. 3), and Indiana on September 13. Now, he is making a stop in Lexington for a visit this weekend. Both Cenac Jr. and Brown Jr. have already visited Kentucky, and are now visiting again.
Mark Pope and Kentucky look to be in very good shape with recruiting in the class of 2025. With already having two five-star recruits out of the state of Kentucky in Malachi Moreno and Jasper Johnson, the Wildcats are gaining momentum with both Acaden Lewis and Caleb Wilson. Along with that, they are also heavily pursuing the two high-profile visitors who are visiting this weekend.
Kentucky has already been in to see both Mikel Brown Jr. and Chris Cenac Jr. this month, and now will have an opportunity to make a lasting impression this weekend