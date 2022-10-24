AP Names Oscar Tshiebwe Unanimous Preseason All-American

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe has earned yet another preseason honor.

The Associated Press tabbed Tshiebwe as a unanimous Preseason All-American on Monday, along with Gonzaga forward Drew Timme.

The pair join Armando Bacot (North Carolina), Marcus Sasser (Houston) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana) on the Preseason All-American team.

Tshiebwe has already been named the Preseason SEC Player of the Year, as well as a Preseason First Team All-American by CBS Sports.

Big Blue Nation is eagerly awaiting the return of the UK superstar, as he did not participate in Big Blue Madness or in the Blue-White game last Saturday. Head coach John Calipari provided a positive update on Tshiebwe at SEC Media Days last Wednesday:

"He's walking around, not swelled already," Calipari said. "He's not human, he's a little different than the rest of us."

We'll potentially hear more from the reigning unanimous National Player of the Year on Tuesday at Kentucky men's basketball's media day.

