AP Names Oscar Tshiebwe Unanimous Preseason All-American

Chalk up another preseason honor to the reigning unanimous NPOY

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe has earned yet another preseason honor. 

The Associated Press tabbed Tshiebwe as a unanimous Preseason All-American on Monday, along with Gonzaga forward Drew Timme. 

The pair join Armando Bacot (North Carolina), Marcus Sasser (Houston) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana) on the Preseason All-American team. 

Tshiebwe has already been named the Preseason SEC Player of the Year, as well as a Preseason First Team All-American by CBS Sports

Big Blue Nation is eagerly awaiting the return of the UK superstar, as he did not participate in Big Blue Madness or in the Blue-White game last Saturday. Head coach John Calipari provided a positive update on Tshiebwe at SEC Media Days last Wednesday:

"He's walking around, not swelled already," Calipari said. "He's not human, he's a little different than the rest of us."

We'll potentially hear more from the reigning unanimous National Player of the Year on Tuesday at Kentucky men's basketball's media day. 

AP Names Oscar Tshiebwe Unanimous Preseason All-American

