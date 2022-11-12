At the Buzzer: No. 4 Kentucky Muscles Past Duquesne 77-52

It didn't come easy, but No. 4 Kentucky muscled its way to a tough-and-rugged 77-52 win over Duquesne on Friday night in Lexington.

The Wildcats (2-0) have now won 21 consecutive games at Rupp Arena, the longest active home win streak in the SEC. Kentucky is now 84-0 when holding opponents to 55 points or less.

It was a true team performance, as all eight Cats who played meaningful minutes scored at least four points. Antonio Reeves once again led the team in scoring, this time with 18 points on 5-9 shooting, including four made 3-pointers.

Preseason First Team All-SEC point guard Sahvir Wheeler made his season debut, providing a big-time spark off the bench by notching a double-double with 11 points and 11 assists.

The Cats were still without the National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, as the big man is still recovering from a minor knee procedure he underwent in late October. In his absence, true freshman Ugonna Onyenso continued to impress, totaling nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Kentucky's defense was locked in for the second game in a row, holding the Dukes to just 30.3 percent shooting. Jimmy Clark III led the Dukes (1-1) in scoring with 11 points on just 4-13 shooting. Dae Dae Grant, who dropped 25 in Duquesne's season-opener on Tuesday, was held to just three points, making just one bucket.

As a team, the Cats were efficient from deep, cashing in on 11 of 19 attempts. Kentucky also hauled in 38 bench points on the night.

Up next for the Wildcats is the first Power Five test of the season against Michigan State in the Champions Classic. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

