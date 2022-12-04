Betting Line: Kentucky Decent Favorite in London Over Michigan

At 1 p.m. EST, the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats and Michigan Wolverines will go toe-to-toe in the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase inside The O2 Arena in England.

Both teams are 5-2 and looking for their first important marquee victory of the season. Betting lines are pegging the Cats to head back to the United States with said win.

Kentucky is a nine-point favorite over Michigan, per the Action Network. The Wildcats are 4-3 against the spread this season, while the Wolverines are 3-4 ATS. UK is yet to cover a spread away from home.

Here's how you can watch or listen to the Power Five showdown:

How to Watch

It's a late tip-off for the teams across the pond, but it'll be in the early afternoon in the States. Tip is set for 1 p.m. EST and will air on ABC, with Karl Ravech and Jay Bilas on the call You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to Tom Leach and Goose Givens on the radio. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

Wildcats Today will have game coverage as the Cats look for the win overseas. Tip-off on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. EST

