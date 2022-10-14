Big Blue Madness Hosting Multitude of Top Recruits

It's officially crossover season in Lexington.

While UK football is looking to rebound Saturday night against Mississippi State, Kentucky basketball is making its presence felt, as Big Blue Madness is set to go down tonight at 7 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena.

What's bigger than any potential reunion or guest appearance in front of Big Blue Nation tonight, is the large amount of top-ranked recruits that will be in attendance. Kentucky Sports Radio's Jack Pilgrim was first to release a list of the highly-touted prospects.

Below are some of the more notable faces that will be inside Rupp Arena on Friday night:

*Italics note a Kentucky commit. Rankings are per 247Sports.

DJ Wagner (5-star, No. 2 overall in '23, No. 1 CG)

Justin Edwards (5-star, No. 3 overall in '23, No. 1 SF)

Aaron Bradshaw (5-star, No. 4 overall in '23, No. 1 C)

Reed Sheppard (4-star, No. 44 overall in '23, No. 11 CG)

Ian Jackson (5-star, No. 2 overall in '24, No. 2 SG)

Karter Knox (5-star, No. 9 overall in '24, No. 3 SF)

Airious Bailey (5-star, No. 15 overall in '24, No. 4 SF)

Travis Perry (4-star, No. 85 overall in '24, No. 13 PG)

The Wildcats' regular season opener against Howard on Nov. 7 is just 24 days away. The first of two exhibitions is set for Oct. 30 against Missouri Western State, where we'll get our first real look at Kentucky's 2022-23 group.

