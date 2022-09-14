Skip to main content

Big Blue Madness to Return October 14

The campout is returning along with a new rendition of BBM this October

Kentucky's greatest tradition is returning once again for the upcoming 2022-23 season. 

On Tuesday night, the Men's Basketball Twitter account announced the date for the 2022 rendition of Big Blue Madness, as well as the return of the campout for tickets. 

The campout will begin at 5 a.m. EST on Oct. 1, with ticket distribution happening a day later at 9 a.m. at Memorial Coliseum. Big Blue Madness will commence on Oct. 14. The return of the campout is a big deal for Big Blue Nation, as it disappeared upon the arrival of the COVID-19 Pandemic. 

Wildcats Today will have any updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

Kentucky Wildcats
Men's Basketball

