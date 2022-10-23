Blue-White Game Raises $162,450 for EKY Flood Relief

Kentucky's annual Blue-White game had a different meaning to it this season, as the event took place in Pikeville, Ky, raising money for flood relief in eastern Kentucky.

The Appalachian Wireless Arena ticket revenue totaled $162,450, all of which was donated through the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief.

“This program will always be here to lift the Commonwealth. This is your program,” UK head coach John Calipari told fans in attendance. He later spoke at length on the UK Sports Network broadcast:

"It was very important for us to come out and do this for Kentucky in general," freshman Adou Thiero said after the game. "It’s all about giving back. We’re blessed to be in the position we’re in and we can’t just be focused on ourselves, we have to give back to those less fortunate.”

There was no doubts that he event was going to be a hit, and the Pikeville crowd delivered. The Kentucky program used its platform in the best way possible, once again.

