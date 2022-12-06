Skip to main content

Bracketology: Kentucky in Middle of the Road in Early December

Kentucky is far from a top-seed in the eyes of Joe Lunardi through November

ESPN's Joe Lunardi has released his latest version of Bracketology, pegging Kentucky as a No. 5 seed through the first month of the 2022-23 regular season. 

Lunardi's Bracketology can be found here

Kentucky would be projected to play in the East Region, taking on the No. 12 seed Sam Houston State in Denver. 

Here's how Lunardi has the East Region lined up as of Dec. 6: 

  • No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Cleveland State 
  • No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 TCU
  • No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Sam Houston State 
  • No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 Furman
  • No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Utah
  • No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 UMass Lowell
  • No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Utah State 
  • No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 15 Longwood

The Wildcats are one of seven SEC teams projected to make the Big Dance:

  • No. 2 Tennessee
  • No. 3 Arkansas
  • No. 3 Alabama
  • No. 5 Auburn
  • No. 5 Kentucky 
  • No. 6 Mississippi State 
  • No. 10 Missouri 
It's early, but a No. 5 seed is something that Big Blue Nation likely wouldn't be happy with come March. 

Kentucky will return to Rupp Arena this Saturday, hosting the Yale Bulldogs. Tip is set for 1 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network. 

For more on the win over the Michigan Wolverines, click here.

More on Cason Wallace and Sahvir Wheeler's performances here.

Game Notes on the win can be found here.

The Wildcats moved up three spots to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll.

