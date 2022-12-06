Bracketology: Kentucky in Middle of the Road in Early December

ESPN's Joe Lunardi has released his latest version of Bracketology, pegging Kentucky as a No. 5 seed through the first month of the 2022-23 regular season.

Lunardi's Bracketology can be found here.

Kentucky would be projected to play in the East Region, taking on the No. 12 seed Sam Houston State in Denver.

Here's how Lunardi has the East Region lined up as of Dec. 6:

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Cleveland State

No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 TCU

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Sam Houston State

No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 Furman

No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Utah

No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 UMass Lowell

No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Utah State

No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 15 Longwood

The Wildcats are one of seven SEC teams projected to make the Big Dance:

No. 2 Tennessee

No. 3 Arkansas

No. 3 Alabama

No. 5 Auburn

No. 5 Kentucky

No. 6 Mississippi State

No. 10 Missouri

It's early, but a No. 5 seed is something that Big Blue Nation likely wouldn't be happy with come March.

Kentucky will return to Rupp Arena this Saturday, hosting the Yale Bulldogs. Tip is set for 1 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network.

The Wildcats moved up three spots to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll.

