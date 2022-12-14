Skip to main content

Bracketology: Wildcats Bumped Up to No. 4 Seed Following Yale Win

Kentucky will take on the UCLA Bruins this Saturday inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Sure, it's only the middle of December, but that's not stopping ESPN's resident bracketologist Joe Lunardi. 

A new edition of bracketology has dropped, and No. 13 Kentucky has moved up to a No. 4 seed in the East Region after adding a 69-59 win over Yale last Saturday. 

Say the projection were to hold, the Wildcats would be in quite the region come March Madness: 

Screen Shot 2022-12-14 at 3.27.38 PM

UK would take on the James Madison Bulldogs in the first round, with a potential date against Rick Pitino's Iona Gaels on tap for the second round. UConn, Kansas and Duke as the three seeds in front of the Cats would provide a tough task to making the Final Four.

Lunardi's projections will change plenty of times before the official bracket reveal at the end of the season, but this is an interesting precursor as to what may await John Calipari's squad if they continue on their current trajectory. 

More on the win over Yale here.

Kentucky moved up three spots to No. 13 in the latest AP Poll.

