Bracketology: Wildcats Bumped Up to No. 4 Seed Following Yale Win

Sure, it's only the middle of December, but that's not stopping ESPN's resident bracketologist Joe Lunardi.

A new edition of bracketology has dropped, and No. 13 Kentucky has moved up to a No. 4 seed in the East Region after adding a 69-59 win over Yale last Saturday.

Say the projection were to hold, the Wildcats would be in quite the region come March Madness:

UK would take on the James Madison Bulldogs in the first round, with a potential date against Rick Pitino's Iona Gaels on tap for the second round. UConn, Kansas and Duke as the three seeds in front of the Cats would provide a tough task to making the Final Four.

Lunardi's projections will change plenty of times before the official bracket reveal at the end of the season, but this is an interesting precursor as to what may await John Calipari's squad if they continue on their current trajectory.

More on the win over Yale here.

More on Oscar Tshiebwe's towering performance against the Bulldogs here.

More on CJ Fredrick's shooting struggles here.

Watch John Calipari post-game here.

Game notes for the victory can be found here.

Kentucky moved up three spots to No. 13 in the latest AP Poll.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.