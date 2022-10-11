Calipari: Oscar Tshiebwe Having "Minor" Procedure Done on Knee

Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari provided an update on the reigning unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe on Tuesday afternoon.

Calipari announced via Twitter that the big man is set to undergo a "minor 15-minute" procedure on his knee to "clean some things up."

"Not a big deal," Calipari said.

An injury would be worst-case scenario for the Kentucky superstar, who made the decision to return for a second season in Lexington after putting up record-setting numbers a year ago.

Pro Day seemed to go down a treat for Tshiebwe and his teammates, as everyone aside guard CJ Fredrick participated in front of scouts from all 30 NBA teams.

In his latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft, ESPN's Jonathan Givony projected Tshiebwe as a second-round pick, going to the Denver Nuggets at No. 39.

Kentucky's regular season-opener against the Howard Bison on Nov. 7 is just 27 days away.

