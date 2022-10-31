Calipari Provides No Immediate Update on Sahvir Wheeler's Injury

Kentucky's season-opener against Howard is just eight days away.

The Wildcats entered their first exhibition against Missouri Western State already without its star center Oscar Tshiebwe, who's recovering from a minor knee surgery.

Around the midway point of the second half against the Griffons, point guard Sahvir Wheeler hit the deck after driving to the basket. He would remain down for a moment, eventually being taken back to the locker room with a right knee injury.

Wheeler put no pressure on his leg or foot after getting up. The same knee has already been an issue for the senior this preseason, as he also didn't play in the Blue-White scrimmage.

Head coach John Calipari provided no immediate update following the exhibition, but noted that it was in fact Wheeler's knee:

"Hopefully Sahvir will be okay, he hurt his knee, probably that same knee (he hurt) I think it was about 10 days ago, a week ago so," he said.

Kentucky will return to action on Thursday, taking on Kentucky State in its final tune-up before the regular season begins on Nov. 7. Whether Wheeler will be available will likely remain up in the air until later in the week.

Wildcats Today will have more post-game coverage from the exhibition win over the Griffons.

