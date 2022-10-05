Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston Projected as First Rounders in 2023 NBA Draft

Four Kentucky Wildcats have been projected as NBA draft picks in ESPN's latest 2023 mock.

Cason Wallace leads the way at No. 13, as Jonathan Givony projects the freshman guard to land with the New Orleans Pelicans. Fellow freshman Chris Livingston is next down at No. 27 with the Memphis Grizzlies, calling for a potential partnership with superstar Ja Morant.

In the second round, that's where Givony currently has the reigning unanimous National Player of the Year, Oscar Tshiebwe. At No. 39, the big man would land with the Denver Nuggets, which on paper, would provide a stellar frontcourt combination alongside two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Givony also has sophomore Daimion Collins being taken in the second round at No. 42 via the Boston Celtics.

Of all the storylines, Tshiebwe's is the most interesting. Despite his dominance in college last season, his draft stock never rose significantly, teetering around the same spot where he's currently projected. Say he has another mammoth, record-breaking season in Lexington, will that even do anything for scouts? It's clear that they would love to see a better jump shot, and sure Tshiebwe's size maybe isn't as big as he needs to be to excel as a forward in the NBA, but the talent and heart is obviously there.

The Kentucky superstar's stock is one to watch over the course of this season.

Kentucky Basketball News

The Wildcats released their entire 2022-23 regular season schedule

Highly touted recruits DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw will attend Big Blue Madness

