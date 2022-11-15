Skip to main content

Champions Classic Headed to Chicago Next Season, Kentucky to Play Kansas

The Wildcats and Jayhawks will square off inside the United Center next season

Kentucky, Duke, Kansas and Michigan State will all remain apart of the Champions Classic next season, which sees the November event heading to the United Center in Chicago in 2023. 

On Nov. 14, 2023, the Wildcats will square off against the Kansas Jayhawks, while Duke and the Spartans will do battle. 

Here are the upcoming matchups for the Champions Classic through 2025: 

2023 (Chicago)

  • Michigan State vs. Duke
  • Kansas vs. Kentucky 

2024 (Location TBD)

  • Kansas vs. Michigan State 
  • Kentucky vs. Duke

2025 (Location TBD)

  • Michigan State vs. Kentucky
  • Kansas vs. Duke
Tonight inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, No. 4 Kentucky will open the Champions Classic against Michigan State at 7 p.m. EST. No. 6 Kansas vs. No. 7 Duke will follow. 

Champions Classic Headed to Chicago Next Season, Kentucky to Play Kansas

