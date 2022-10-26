Chris Livingston Named to Julius Erving Award Watch List

Chalk up another preseason watch list nod to a member of the 2022-23 Kentucky roster.

True freshman Chris Livingston has been named to the preseason Julius Erving Award Watch List, honoring the top small forward in the nation.

Livingston is one of 20 SFs on the preseason list:

Kentucky now has four players on position award watch lists. Point guard Sahvir Wheeler is expected to be a frontrunner for the Bob Cousy Award, while shooting guards Antonio Reeves and Cason Wallace will each look to earn the Jerry West Award this season.

Expect to add at least one more name—Oscar Tshiebwe—to that list for the No. 4 Wildcats. The regular season begins in just 13 days, as UK will host the Howard Bison inside Rupp Arena.

