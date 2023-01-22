College Gameday Coming to Lexington for Kentucky-Kansas

For the second season in a row, ESPN's College Gameday crew will be in attendance for a showdown between the Kentucky Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks.

Last season, it was UK leaving Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence with an 80-62 drubbing of Kansas, spearheaded by 27 points from former Cat Keion Brooks Jr. The Jayhawks will look to exact revenge on the road inside Rupp Arena this Saturday, Jan. 28 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Before arriving in Lexington, Rece Davis, Laphonso Ellis, Seth Greenberg and Jay Bilas will begin their day in Knoxville, airing live from Thompson-Boling Arena as the Tennessee Volunteers host the Texas Longhorns for a 6 p.m. EST tipoff. The crew will then make the quick trip north to the Bluegrass for the 8 p.m. tip between UK and KU.

Kansas will look to kick a two-game skid on Monday night before facing off against Kentucky, heading down to Waco to play the No. 21 Baylor Bears. The Jayhawks got punked at home over the weekend, losing 83-60 to No. 14 TCU.

The Wildcats will take a road trip of their own before the blue-blood battle, playing the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday night in Nashville. Kentucky has now won three in a row after gutting out a tough win at home over Texas A&M on Saturday.

Other prominent matchups in the Big 12/SEC Challenge include:

Alabama @ Oklahoma

Iowa State @ Missouri

Arkansas @ Baylor

Florida @ Kansas State

ESPN Analytics' matchup predictor gives Kentucky a 62.2 percent chance to win against Kansas.

