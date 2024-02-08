The NBA trade deadline just hit, and one of the final moves involved a Kentucky Wildcat finding a new home.

Kevin Knox was already traded from the Pistons to the Utah Jazz earlier today, but now another Wildcat is on the move.

The Charlotte Hornets just dealt PJ Washington to the Dallas Mavericks for former Tennessee Volunteer Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a 2027 first-round pick. The Hornets got a ton of value in return for Washington, proving he is a valuable asset in the league.

Yahoo Sports had this to say about the rumors that Washington might be traded before he was ultimately dealt to Dallas, "With the Hornets trading Terry Rozier and focusing on LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams, roster uncertainty prevails. PJ Washington, who signed to a $48 million deal, might be movable as performance has dipped a bit this season, with a fluctuating role amid team personnel changes. Washington is only 25 years old and is under contract for the next few seasons, so he could be a player a team takes a flier on. Additionally, Washington’s contract is front-loaded, and its cap hit descends to $14,152,174 in the final year."

Washington is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on the season while shooting 44.6% from the field and 32.4% from three. Washington, in the proper role, can be an outstanding NBA player, so it will be interesting to see what his minute share looks like with the 28-23 Mavericks. The former Wildcat is heading to a team that has a chance to make a run in the NBA Playoffs.