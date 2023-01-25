Four Kentucky 2023 Signees Tabbed to McDonald's All-American Game

The Kentucky men’s basketball team’s signee class will once again be well represented on the 2023 McDonald’s All American Game roster.

Signees Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard and DJ Wagner are the latest “burger boys” who were selected to the annual roster. Kentucky’s four selections are more than any other program.

This is the 46th season rosters for the McDonald’s All American game have been picked. The game will take place on March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

With the latest selections, UK has signed 44 McDonald’s All Americans out of high school during the John Calipari era, more than any other school in the country during that time period. Multiple players from each of Calipari’s signing classes have been tabbed McDonald’s All Americans, including six in 2013 and five in 2017.

Kentucky has signed 76 McDonald’s All Americans since the game began in 1977, including current Wildcats Daimion Collins (2021), Chris Livingston (2022) and Cason Wallace (2022).

UK’s current signing haul, which also includes Rob Dillingham, have all inked national letters of intent with UK. All five players are consensus four- or five-star prospects and all are ranked in the top 25 by at least one major national recruiting service. Dillingham was not ruled eligible to be in the All-American game due to his affiliation with Overtime Elite.

In all but two seasons in the Calipari era, the Wildcats have signed a top-three recruiting class according to the Recruiting Services Consensus Index, which tallies major recruiting rankings and plugs them into a formula to calculate a consensus ranking. With the fall additions, Kentucky has signed 71 top-50 recruits, 56 top-25 players and 31 top-10 players (according to Rivals) in what will now be Calipari's 15 recruiting classes at Kentucky.

Via UK Athletics

