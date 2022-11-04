Game Notes: Kentucky 111, KSU 53

Below are game notes from the Wildcats' exhibition win over Kentucky State on Thursday night:

Team Notes

-Kentucky limited KSU to 53 points as the Thorobreds shot 28.2% from the field (20 of 71).

-After losing the battle of the boards in the first exhibition against Missouri Western, the

-Wildcats (literally) rebounded with a 57-38 margin on the glass tonight.

o The rebounding advantage led to a 22-3 differential in second-chance points.

-UK’s 20-10 advantage in turnovers led to a 26-2 advantage in points off turnovers.

-Had this been a regular-season game, UK’s 111 points were the most since a 115-69 win over Arizona State on Nov. 28, 2016.

-UK made half of its shots tonight, 38 of 76, and the Wildcats were 46.2 percent from long range (12 of 26).

-Six Wildcats scored in double figures.

Player Notes

-Antonio Reeves led the way with 23 points, including 5 of 10 from long range.

-Jacob Toppin tallied 21 points, including 7 of 7 at the charity stripe, and had six rebounds.

-Freshman Chris Livingston contributed 14 points, making 6 of 7 from the field.

-CJ Fredrick had 14 points and a game-high six assists.

-Freshman Cason Wallace had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

-Lance Ware nearly had a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds, adding three steals and three blocked shots.

-Freshman Ugonna Onyenso led all rebounders with 11 boards while blocking four shots and scoring four points.

Coach John Calipari

-UK is 43-1 in exhibition play under John Calipari.

-Calipari will enter the season with an 810-241 all-time regular-season record and a 365-101 mark at Kentucky.

In the First Half

-Kentucky started Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick, Chris Livingston, Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware.

-Ugonna Onyenso and Antonio Reeves were UK’s first substitutions at 13:35.

-Tied at five, UK took control with a 14-0 run, and after a KSU basket, an 11-0 spurt for a 30-7 lead.

-The largest run of the game, a 17-point outburst, extended the advantage to 49-14.

-Kentucky went to halftime with a 61-25 lead. Had this been a countable game, it would have been the most points for the Wildcats in a first half since opening with 63 at Vanderbilt on Feb. 7, 1996.

In the Second Half

-Kentucky began the second half with Wallace, Fredrick, Livingston, Toppin and Ware.

-A 9-0 start made the count 70-25.

-Kentucky hit the century mark on a Toppin free throw with 3:11 left.

-Kentucky marked its largest lead at 58 points at 110-52 and the final score of 111-53.