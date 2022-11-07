Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen: No. 4 Kentucky-Howard

Kentucky will open up its 2022-23 season inside Rupp Arena on Monday night, hosting the Howard Bison as both teams look to begin the year 1-0. 

If you aren't able to make it downtown to Rupp, here's how you can watch and listen to the season-opener: 

How to Watch

With over 100 college basketball games tipping off tonight, Big Blue Nation is lucky that the Wildcats will be easily accessible to watch on Monday night. The SEC Network is where you can find the game, which is set to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. EST. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to Tom Leach and Goose Givens on the radio. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

