How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Kansas

Kentucky basketball is looking for a fifth win in a row this weekend, welcoming the stumbling Kansas Jayhawks to Rupp Arena for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Wildcats are slowly climbing their way off of the NCAA Tournament bubble, and a win over KU would affirm that coach John Calipari's club has indeed flipped the switch. The Jayhawks have lost three-straight games, but are still teetering around one of the four No. 1 seeds in March Madness.

If you won't be in attendance for the blue-blood battle, here's how you can watch or listen to the tilt:

How to Watch

It's a late night tipoff in Lexington, airing on ESPN, set to begin at 8 p.m. EST. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to Tom Leach and Goose Givens on the radio. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

