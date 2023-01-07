How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-No. 7 Alabama

Kentucky basketball has another chance to earn its first marquee win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday afternoon, taking on the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

It's been a slippery slope for the Cats through the first third of the season, but they'll enter the road tilt on a two-game win streak, looking to build true momentum for the first time this year. Standing in UK's way is an electric offense and much improved defense under fourth-year head coach Nate Oats.

If you haven't made the trek down south to T-Town, here's how you can watch or listen to the SEC showdown:

How to Watch

It'll be an afternoon tip, beginning at 1 p.m. EST, Noon local time. ESPN has the Wildcats for the second game in a row. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to Tom Leach and Goose Givens on the radio. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

Are Kentucky's 3-point shooting numbers a hoax? More here.

Six questions to get to know the No. 7 Crimson Tide here.

More on the Wildcats' win over LSU here.

More on Kentucky's new slim rotation here.

Game notes from the victory here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.